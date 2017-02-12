Skiers enjoy nice weather at Hidden Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KPLR) - It was a surprise for many families looking for some winter weather. Hidden Valley still has enough snow for tubing, skiing and snowboarding. Customers were at the Wildwood business just one day after St. Louis saw a record high temperature of 74 degrees.

“I’m sure folks are thinking about sports other than skiing and snowboarding but there’s still plenty of opportunities,” said Hidden Valley General Manager Fred Seymour.

It’s been a winter without much snow and some parents say their children are definitely not happy about that.

“They can’t even make a snowball or have snowball fight or anything,” said Laura Bogart. She went to Hidden Valley with a few friends and her son.

“Its fun for them to finally see snow,” Bogart said.

Seymour says temperatures have fluctuated enough to provide opportunities to make snow when it’s cold. There has not been much rain this winter and that’s helped Hidden Valley stay open.

“We probably can’t make snow this week,” said Seymour. “But we’ll keep watching and looking for any opportunities.”