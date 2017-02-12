NAACP Image Awards: ‘Hidden Figures,’ Henson, Beyoncé

Henson won for her vivacious role as Cookie on TV’s “Empire” and as Katherine G. Johnson in “Hidden Figures.”

The Oscar-nominated film tells the story of the mathematical contributions of African-American women to NASA’s space program.

Anthony Anderson, star of ABC’s “black-ish,” hosted the Los Angeles show. The Image Awards were established in 1967 “to honor outstanding black actors, actresses, writers, producers, directors, and recognize those working in Hollywood who supported those artists.”

Here are the top 2017 winners in film, television and music:

Entertainer of the year

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Television

Outstanding comedy series: “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding actor in a comedy series: Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series: Laurence Fishburne – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding actress in a comedy series: Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series: Tichina Arnold – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Outstanding drama series: “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding actor in a drama series: Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series: Jussie Smollett – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding actress in a drama series: Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series: Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz)

Motion pictures

Outstanding motion picture: “Hidden Figures”

Outstanding actor in a motion picture: Denzel Washington – “Fences”

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture: Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”

Outstanding actress in a motion picture: Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture: Viola Davis – “Fences”

Music recording

Outstanding new artist: Chance the Rapper (Chance the Rapper)

Outstanding male artist: Maxwell (Columbia Records)

Outstanding female artist: Beyoncé (Columbia Records)

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration: “Freedom” — Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Outstanding jazz album: “Latin American Songbook” – Edward Simon (Sunnyside)

Outstanding gospel album (Traditional or Contemporary): “One Way” – Tamela Mann (Tillymann, Inc.)

Outstanding music video: “Formation” — Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ParkwoodEntertainment)

Outstanding song – traditional: “I See A Victory” — Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams (I Am Other/Columbia Records)

Outstanding album: “Lemonade” — Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ParkwoodEntertainment)

Outstanding song – contemporary: “Freedom” — Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)