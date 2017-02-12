Firefighters battle Metro-East brush fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Metro-East fire crews spent much of the afternoon, Sunday, battling a number of brush fires fueled by heavy winds and dry brush.

"The main thing no homes were lost and no one was injured" said East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief Derrick Burns. "The winds were high and dry brush that's the perfect mix for a tough fire" he said.

Crews responded around 1:30 Sunday afternoon near 8th street and Il Route 3. The fire burned east to 19th street towards Sauget.

"When it starts jumping and running on them it gets hard to do but they got a great attack on it and it could have been worse but they did a great job” said Herb Simmons, Director of St. Clair County Emergency Management.

10 Metro-East fire agencies assisted in the response. No one was hurt, but one garage did burn.