LINCOLN COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – High winds and dry conditions fueled another big brush fire in Lincoln County, just north of Wentzville. The fire burned about 35 acres. Fire crews got the blaze under control in about two hours.

Several farm structures and a subdivision were threatened by the flames but were not damaged.

A chief at the scene believes burning leaves caused the fire.

Two other area fire departments helped the Wentzville Fire Protection District with the brush fire.