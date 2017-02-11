The Pulse of St. Louis: Normandy School Collaborative strives for accreditation strives

(KPLR) - The Normandy Schools Collaborative is working diligently to regain accreditation after the state took it away in, September of 2012. Tonight on The Pulse of St Louis, see the progress the district has made turning things around and learn when administrators will go before the Department of Education to state its case for full accreditation.
