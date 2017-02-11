St. Louis Police respond to numerous homicides over past 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - It’s been a violent weekend in St. Louis, as 4 fatal shooting have occurred in a 24 hour period from early Friday morning to early Saturday morning.

The violence started early Friday morning when Bommarito Automotive SKYFOX was over the scene of a homicide in the 4200 block of Labadie in North St. Louis. Police say 59-year-old Cheryl William died from multiple stab wounds. Then at 4 pm, police say a man in his mid-20's or early-30’s was fatally shot and left in the street in the 5600 hundred block of St. Louis Avenue.

Community leaders are once again calling for an end to the violence. St. Louis Alderwoman Megan-Ellyia Green of the 15th Ward is calling for action to curb the escalating violence in St. Louis city. "This is a city wide epidemic .At this point and time and we really need a comprehensive city wide plan that focuses on reduces our homicide rate," said Green.

A late Friday night shooting that happened in the Tower Grove Heights Neighborhood and area Green represents. Police say a man in his 60's was shot and killed the 3800 block of Juniata. Fox2 was told the victim was shot in the neck during a possible armed robbery attempt. “Anytime we have crime in our neighborhood, its heart wrenching, especially when it’s a homicide. We don't have very many homicides in the 15th Ward, so when we do, it really shakes us to the core," said Green.

Residents who live in the area were shocked by the murder. "We all have to step up and step out and our heart goes out to anybody who has to go through that," said Barbara Olwig.

In north St. Louis detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in his 30's near Interstate 70 in the parking lot of a BP Gas Station. The victim died at the scene.

Detectives say they took a suspect in custody at the scene, who they believe was in a relationship with the victim.