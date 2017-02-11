Record breaking temperatures in St. Louis force people to spend the day outdoors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - According to the National Weather Service in St. Louis, Saturday's high temperature of 74 degrees broke the record high of 72 degrees set in 1999.

People around the region spent the day outdoors, basking in the warm temperatures.

"We went to the park all day, we went to Wilmore Park and took a walk and then we came up here" said John Mueller

Lines were wrapped around Ted Drewes on Chippewa during their first open weekend of the season.

"We went to the park and played soccer, we had a picnic” said Natalie Deshotels. "We ate ice cream it's like a great day" she said.

Temperatures are expected to take a dive as the work week starts, but at least for Saturday, people are taking in the weather while they can.