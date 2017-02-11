Ballpark Village bar holds benefit for Soulard shooting victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - A Ballpark Village bar held a benefit, Saturday night, for the victim of a recent double shooting.

"It's just supporting Rain and being here for her and everyone's been awesome" said Katie Stippec.

Rain Stippec is the 26-year-old woman shot multiple times Monday morning while sitting in a car in Soulard. A St. Louis Fire Captain was also shot, but has since been released from the hospital. For Rain, the young, enthusiastic dancer still hospitalized, it will be months before she makes a full recovery.

"You know we're staying really positive" said Katie Stippec, Rain's sister. "Everything has been going really well so far and we're hoping that she's going to have a fast recovery and a full recovery" Stippec said.

Saturday night, one hundred percent of the bar's cover and a small percent of bar purchases will be donated to Rain. A GoFundMe page set up for her has raised more than $40,000 in just four days.

"I don't know if we can even-any of us find words as to what we've received so far as a family" Stippec said. "We're just grateful as well and she is as well" she said.