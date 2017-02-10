Water leak repairs underway at Lincoln County jail

TROY, MO (KPLR) – Repairs are underway at the Lincoln County jail after a water leak in the recreation room. The leak was discovered around 8:00pm Thursday, February 9, 2017. Inmates and employees worked through the night to isolate the water line break. Repair work continues.

Those coming to the Sheriff’s Office Friday will notice water lines crossing the parking lot. They ask that residents do not run over or walk on the water lines.

The Lincoln County Fire Protection District #1, Ro-Mar Plumbing and Rental, and City of Troy’s Water Department is working with the Sheriff’s department on the repairs. The sheriff’s department reports that having inmates do most of the work saves the county $20,000 in labor and materials.