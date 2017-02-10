Variety arranges special ‘princess powwow’ for brave girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – On Friday morning, Scottrade Center was filled with fairy tales. They’re the kinds of stories where a hero or heroine finds the courage—usually from within—to face a difficult challenge.

At the matinee performance of Disney on Ice’s Dare to Dream show, Kenzie Ruebel sat front row.

“She has certain princesses she likes for certain reasons,” says Jennifer Ruebel, Kenzie’s Mom. “She likes the strong ones like Meredith and Rapunzel and Mulan, because they’re brave, they’re strong, and fight for what they believe in.”

Two years ago, a serious car accident left Kenzie paralyzed. Her spirit of perseverance has never wavered, working with Ranken Jordan and Variety the Children’s Charity.

You might recognize Kenzie from her big screen role as an ambassador for Variety, reminding moviegoers to mute their phones and conversations before every Wehrenberg feature presentation.

After the show, Kenzie got a chance to meet Rapunzel in real life—performer Taylor Steele—who had some powerful words for a fellow princess.

“Full force; you always have to try and work hard,” says Steele. “Just like anything, if your heart is set on something, you can definitely achieve anything that you want.”