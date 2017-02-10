Thieves swipe boa constrictor from St. Clair County pet store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, IL (KPLR)- An St. Clair County exotic pet store needs your help. On Thursday, two men were inside the Tye-Dyed Iguana , located along U.S. 50 near the Fairview Heights/ O'Fallon, IL line, when one of them reached into a case and picked up a Red Tail Boa Constrictor. Surveillance video shows the man place the snake in his pocket just before a employee walks over. The two men then leave the store.

The store is offering a $100 reward if you can help identify the thieves. You can call the Tye-Dyed Iguana at 618-624-8003 or police with any information.