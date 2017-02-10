× Suspect shot dead during attempted robbery, police say

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A would-be apartment robber got more than he bargained for when one of his intended victims grabbed a firearm and killed him, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to Schron Jackson, a police spokeswoman, the incident took place Thursday around 4:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of 20-year-old Jarrett Richardson inside the apartment.

Investigators learned Richardson and another man entered the apartment and attempted to rob its three occupants: two 21-year-old women and a 24-year-old man.

Jackson said one of the women obtained her own firearm and started shooting at the suspects, striking Richardson and killing him.

The other suspect ran away and remains at large, Jackson said.

The investigation remains ongoing.