St. Louis celebrates beer through annual festival

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Beer is something worth celebrating in St. Louis with the variety of breweries housed here such as Schlafly Brewery and Anheuser Busch. Next week, St. Louis is celebrating beer through the 9th Annual Centennial Beer Festival.

Beer Bash Organizer Jason Arnold and Creative Director for Yoga Buzz Jamison Ford join us for more on the daily events during the Centennial Beer Festival.

For more information, visit www.centennialbeerfestival.com.

9th Annual Centennial Beer Festival

February 13-18

The Historic Schnaider Brewery Malthouse

2017 Chouteau Avenue