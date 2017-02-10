× Freeman Bosley Sr. honored for service at city hall

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A very well-known figure in St. Louis politics received a special honor at Friday morning’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

Freeman Bosley Sr. was recognized with an award for his service to the city as part of Black History Month.

Bosley served twice as the city’s 3rd Ward alderman, for a total of 36 years; and now he’s retiring.

Board members spent more than an hour praising Bosley. The longtime alderman was grateful for the honor.

“I just want to thank my family, my son, and everybody who’s been with me that has made a difference in my life,” Bosley said. “I could go on and on and on, but I’m not going to do that. I just want to say thank you so very much for what you’ve done for me.”

St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed said plans are in the works to name the Board of Alderman conference room after Freeman Bosley Sr.