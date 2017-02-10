Board of Aldermen to consider Scottrade Center funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - St. Louis Board of Aldermen members will discuss major money issues at their final regular meeting today before their scheduled break until after the April election. Two of the big issues on the agenda are Scottrade Center improvements and the soccer stadium financing agreement.

The Scottrade Center bill would have the city paying some $100 million for major improvements to Scottrade. That financial commitment would come from bonds paid off over 30 years.

The city owns Scottrade but the Blues operate and manage it.

Blues officials say significant upgrades are needed to keep Scottrade competitive with other cities for events. Also up for fine tuning before the Board today is the financing agreement for the proposed MLS soccer stadium downtown. The stadium would be built right by Union Station.

Board members are slated to debate details on how the city would pay for its potential $60 million contribution to the new stadium`s construction. This comes after Judge Michael Mullen yesterday approved a measure to put the soccer stadium bill on the April 4th ballot.

It is possible that both bills could get a final vote today if any changes made during debate are approved. However final votes might not come until a possible special meeting maybe next week.

The votes could also be delayed until the final meeting of this session which will take place in mid-April after the election.