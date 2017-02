ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Friday is the Rise & Shine for Heat Up St. Louis. FOX2 News in the Morning will be live starting at 5am at the Hardee’s on Lackland Ave in Maryland Heights.

This is the 17th annual Hardee’s Rise and Shine for Heat Up St. Louis, sausage’n egg or egg biscuit will be available for a dollar during breakfast hours to benefit Heat Up St. Louis.

More information: http://heatupstlouis.org

Hardee’s locations accepting donations: