Steel workers back on the job at Granite City Works

GRANITE CITY, IL (KPLR) – Hundreds of U.S. Steel workers are back on the job in Granite City after being laid off about a year ago.

About 225 area steel workers are back to work. 2,000 workers at the Granite City Works were laid off from the plant nearly a year ago.

Dan Simmons, president of the United Steel Workers Local 1899, said manufacturing jobs like these are critical to the economy and many trying to achieve the American dream.

"It’s exciting after the year of bad news. It’s good news and this is a step in the right direction,” Simmons said.

The union said the reason for the recall is a recent ruling the International Trade Commission. The ruling determined foreign steel was being brought into the United States with such big subsides from their governments that it violated international trade agreements.

"We had three trade cases that the steel workers won last year and this has kept the heartbeat of this plant open," said Simmons.

Gary Goss is one of the workers now back on the job. When he heard the news, his family was excited.

"When they called my house, it was kind of a lot of joy. It was a big deal," Goss said.

The workers are returned to the Hot Strip Mill at Granite City Works where U.S. Steel will source slabs from domestic facilities.