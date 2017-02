Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, MO (KPLR) – A school in O'Fallon, Missouri is calling a snow day Friday; not because of the weather, but because many at the school are feeling under the weather.

The flu is taking over St. Dominic High School.

The school tweeted out the canceled classes due to the flu outbreak.

School president Cathy Fetter said 15 percent of the student body has the flu, meaning about 100 students are sick. Teachers and staff also have the bug.