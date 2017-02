Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO (KPLR) – February is known as a month of love and sweetness; and with that comes lots of chocolate.

And stores like Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate are gearing up for a busy Valentine’s Day, making creations for everyone looking for a sweet treat.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average American will spend about $137 on Valentine’s Day this year when you factor in dinner, jewelry, and chocolate, of course.

Experts also said total spending was down from last year’s record of $20 billion to about $18.2 billion.