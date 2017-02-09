Bus driver who stranded SLU men’s basketball team charged with DWI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Talk about a tough night for the St. Louis University men’s basketball team.

Not only did they lose their game, their bus was gone when the game ended.

After losing at St. Bonaventure Wednesday night 70-55, the Billikins men’s team showered, gathered their clothes and went to the bus, but the bus was gone!

At that point, senior guard Mike Crawford asked Coach Travis Ford if he left his iPad on the bus.

“I said, ‘Yes I did,’ but I didn’t know if I had this app or something. I said, ‘Probably not,’ but I did,” Ford said.

New York State Police used the ‘Find My iPhone’ app on Coach Ford’s device to track the bus to a location about 40 miles away. The driver, 56-year-old Linda Edmister, was arrested with a blood alcohol level of .22.

“There is another side to this,” Ford said. “We are talking about a lady who is struggling. I feel for her.”

The players were then transported to the location of the bus where they picked up their things, and then taken to the airport.

They were supposed to get back by midnight. Instead, they arrived at 2:30 in the morning back on campus.

Ford credited St. Bonaventure with helping the team so much with getting the police and providing a new bus on short notice.