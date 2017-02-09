14-year-olds arrested for Fairview Heights shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KPLR) – Fairview Heights police made a shocking arrest in the shooting of a man earlier this week.

A 21-year-old man was shot and left for dead Tuesday night. Less than 48 hours later, two suspects were in police custody. Police said the suspects are just 14 years of age.

Investigators described the case as a drug rip-off. The teens arranged to meet a marijuana dealer at the Longacre Ponds apartment complex on Northbrook Circle. The suspects allegedly got into the dealer’s car and shot him in the head. The car accelerated and crashed into a landscaping boulder.

According to witnesses who lived at the complex, the teens then dragged the man behind one of the apartment buildings to search his pockets.

The Fairview Heights police chief credits the community with helping police identify and arrest the teens.

Investigators also recovered the gun.

The shooting victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

It will be up to prosecutors to determine what charges the teens will face and whether they will be tried as adults.