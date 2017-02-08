Your donated shoes can help provided clean water in developing countries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KPLR) - Christy Weber is not much of a loafer, more of a doer.

But she`ll gladly take your old loafers, or slippers or boots.

'We take any kind of shoes,' says Christy Weber, Shoes and Hope Founder. 'High heels, there are women in other countries that need high heels. Flip flops, sandals, athletic shoes, you name it. We take it.'

They`re hoping to get 28,000 shoes in 28 days this February.

It was a goal set by the Vision St. Charles Leadership class, Community Living Incorporated and Shoes and Hope, a nonprofit that works to provide clean water and basic necessities locally and in developing countries.

'Cleats are pulled out and given to local organizations here in St. Louis,' says Weber. 'Slippers are pulled out and washed and donated to the Salvation Army homeless shelter and new shoes are pulled out.'

Community Living`s Support Services for Adults are sorting and bagging the new, used, and well tread donations.

Shoes and Hopes altruistic efforts to heel the masses are in step with this St. Charles county organization.

'It gives them something very meaningful to do that helps their community that has purpose,' says Sheri Wiltse, Chief Program Officer Community Living, Inc. 'They know what they`re doing and why they`re doing it. It`s not just here do this task. It`s more, I`m doing this because I`m giving back to my community and the world.'

Being able to bring clean water to parts of Guatemala is quite a feat, but one Weber was willing to take on after a mission trip saw the need.

'It`s not really about the shoes even,' says Weber. 'It`s about all the things the shoes create and it`s a way for us to share the mission for clean water, health and sanitation.'

And they only need 27,000 shoes to collect by February 28th to reach their well soled goal.

Any and all unwanted gently used pair of shoes will go towards the mission of Shoes & Hope. There are currently 20 shoe drop locations throughout the metropolitan St. Louis area. Community Living has a box at each of the following locations:

Administration Building, 1040 St. Peters Howell Road in St. Peters

Mahon & Lonning Centers, 100/102 Lee Ann Court in St. Charles

Clever & Wilson Centers, 1056/1058 Rondale Court in Dardenne Prairie

Family Center, 107 Sheriff Deirker Court, O’Fallon, MO 63366

If you have shoes to donate, you may drop them off at any of the above drop off locations. For more information on Shoes & Hope, go to www.shoesandhope.org. For more information on Vision St. Charles County Leadership, go to www.visionleadership.org.