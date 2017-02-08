St. Louis’ FBI Office Encourages Public to Use “FBI Wanted” App

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) The FBI is giving the public a new tool to locate wanted fugitives and missing children.

The brand new “FBI Wanted” mobile app allows users to search and report information reported by the FBI.

“Everybody now has a smartphone. And apps are the way they communicate,” St. Louis’ FBI Supervisory Special Agent Dan Netemeyer said.

The FBI already produced mobile apps for missing children and unsolved bank robberies. The Most Wanted app adds to the arsenal by including information about terrorists, sex offenders, and other criminals on the run.

One of Jefferson County’s most wanted fugitives, Bruce Sawhill, was featured on electronic billboards. Sawhill’s information is now included on the app.

Netemeyer listed the information listed about Sawhill from the app.

“He is wanted by the FBI in St. Louis for statutory sodomy. And this allows you to get a full description of the case, the caution statements on him, and at the bottom you can call to tap the FBI,” he said.

FBI alerts began with “Most Wanted” flyers at post office locations. Just as the internet led to an increase in arrests, authorities hope a mobile app will make an even greater difference.

“This is the FBI’s way of putting another tool in our belt,” he said.