St. Louis County officials kick off Prop. P sales tax campaign

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and Police Chief Jon Belmar spoke in favor of the measure at the St. Louis County Police Communications Center in west county.
Prop. P will be on the April 4 ballot.
If approved by voters, the measure would raise the St. Louis county sales tax by one half cent and generate $80 million a year.
Around $46 million would go to St Louis County Police while $34 million would be divided among the other municipal police departments in St. Louis County based on population sizes.
County police would use the funds to hire more officers, place a second police officer in patrol cars when necessary, increase salaries, put body cameras on every officer and add dashboard cameras in every police car.
“Proposition P is not only an investment, Proposition P will save lives,” Belmar said.
The county police funds would also expand officer training and help develop a computerized crime reporting system.
Critics call the measure a regressive tax and say it doesn’t guarantee more officers.
A simple majority is needed for Prop P to pass.