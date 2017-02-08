Snow has Springfield IL residents wondering what’s next?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KPLR) - A head-scratching weather pattern produced some tire-spinning conditions in Springfield, IL Wednesday. The back and forth weather has some residents wondering when winter will be over.

“I don’t like the fluctuation. If it’s going to stay one temperature, just stay one,” said one customer at the Fas Mart in Springfield.

The snow on Wednesday was coupled with a dramatic temperature drop. Some icy patches were noticeable in areas that were not treated by road crews.

The snow will not last long because warmer weather is right around the corner. The weekend could see temperatures in the 60’s again.

“I’ll be pretty excited,” said one Springfield resident. “I might do something crazy like rake my lawn or spend 10 minutes outside.”