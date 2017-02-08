Murder suspect captured in Bonne Terre MO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONNE TERRE, MO (KPLR) – It’s the end of the road for a suspected killer from St. Louis.

A little more than three weeks after a Downtown St. Louis murder, police got a tip that led to the capture of Jordan Demetrious Stuckey, 18, in Bonne Terre, MO, about 60 miles south of the crime scene.

Stuckey ultimately surrendered without incident, authorities said, 24 days after he shot a man in a Downtown St. Louis apartment building.

St. Louis police and U.S. Marshals had been looking for Stuckey but not in Bonne Terre. That changed when Bonne Terre Police got a tip around 8:30 Tuesday night. The tipster told police Stuckey’s father lived in Bonne Terre and Stuckey had been staying there the past week or two.

“[Officers] went there to look for him first, were unable to locate him there. They had information from an anonymous source that he was in the area however,” said Bonne Terre Police Chief, Doug Calvert. “Really good work by the officers. They did a good job. They canvassed the area, talked with several subjects, came up with some leads, and were able to track him to a residence at 815 Blue Street.”

He gave this account of the capture: officers saw Stuckey outside that house; Stuckey saw the officers and ran inside; the officers ran in after him; Stuckey surrendered.

Stuckey’s allegedly shot and killed Phabion Harshaw, 29, January 14th, in an apartment building near 16th and Pine, in a dispute involving Stuckey’s ex-girlfriend. Harshaw died from his bullet wound a few days later.

Investigators don’t believe Stuckey’s father knew he was wanted. They credit that anonymous tip with putting an end to Stuckey’s run from justice.

“He probably didn’t tell dad the real reason he was there,” Chief Calvert said. “We don’t know if we’re going to be seeking charges against the father at this part for harboring. It doesn’t look at this point like there was any intention to harbor…tips help us a lot. Without the public’s help our job would be nearly impossible.”

Stuckey's was the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington Wednesday, awaiting extradition to St. Louis. His bond was set at $250,000, cash only.