Medical cadaver bones found near scene of White Hall fire

WHITE HALL, IL (KPLR) – A local construction company discovered human skeletal remains in the basement of a building that caught fire in the White Hall business district more than a week ago.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. on January 31 in a 150-year-old building on Main Street that was being used as a home. The fire quickly jumped next door to an antique store before spreading to another smaller building. Firefighters from six local departments responded and eventually contained the blaze.

On February 7 around 9:45 a.m., the construction workers were undergoing beginning stages of demolition to a nearby building when they found the remains in a dirt floor basement.

The White Hall Police Department, the Greene County Coroner’s Office, and Illinois State Police are jointly investigating the matter.

A forensic team said the remains are likely medical cadaver bones and may be upwards of a century old.

White Hall is located in Greene County, north of Jerseyville.