Gov. Greitens names 2 public safety officials during visit to St. Louis Fire Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Wednesday Missouri Governor Eric Greitens named two members of his public safety team in St. Louis. He also took time to praise St. Louis firefighters.

The announcement was at the St. Louis Fire Department headquarters near downtown St. Louis.

Governor Greitens named a new fire marshal and the new head of state emergency management chief. He made the announcement here where city firefighters train so he could thank them for the risks they take every day to save lives.

He even put on firefighter gear to simulate what firefighters face when they go into a smoke-filled structure with zero visibility.

Instead of smoke, the governor's and firefighter’s oxygen masks were covered with black tape, as they crawled around looking for victims and carrying them to safety.

That's exactly what happened in a house fire two weeks ago when firefighters rescued seven people trapped in an upstairs room.

The governor named West Plain Fire Chief Tim Bean to be the new State Fire Marshall, and West County Fire Chief Ernie Rhoads as the State Emergency Management Chief.