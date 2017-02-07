Skull found at state park in Franklin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROBERTSVILLE,MO (KPLR)- Police are investigating human remains found in a Franklin County park. A man was shed hunting, looking for antlers that deer shed this time of year, at Robertsville State Park when he discovered a human skull Tuesday morning.

The skull was located about 70 yards from Shiloh Cemetery, which dates back to 1889 and is still in use today.

Sheriff Steve Pelton says sheriff’s deputies, the Missouri Highway Patrol, and the Department Of Natural Resources have been conducting a grid search using cadaver dogs, but have not yet found any other remains. He says there were no visible signs of trauma to the skull.

Investigators have no reason to believe foul play is involved but they are still treating this like a crime scene.

It is possible that the skull came from Shiloh Cemetery, possibly from a shallow grave outside the fenced area.