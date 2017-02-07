Ritenour School District teacher charged with sexual contact with a student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, MO (KPLR) - A Ritenour School District teacher is charged with sexual contact with a former student.

According to court documents, Conye Ausar is charged with sexual contact with a student for an incident that is alleged to have happened in November 2011.

Court documents allege in 2011, Ausar knowingly had sexual contact with a female Ritenour High School student, but having that student perform oral sex on him while in the wrestling room of the high school.

In a letter to Ritenour School District families, Superintendent Dr. Chris Killbride said in part;

"In January, the district alerted Overland police when administrators received information about alleged inappropriate contact between a Ritenour Middle School teacher and a former Ritenour High School student. The teacher, who also is a coach at Ritenour High School, was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 25.

Our district has been working closely with the Overland Police Department to ensure a thorough investigation. As a result of the police investigation, the teacher was arrested today".

"I think it's horrible. I'm shocked" said Barry Clemons, a parent of a Ritenour High School student. "I've got a son who goes here and he's not a wrestler but I just feel bad for all of the parents that's going through that. It's just, horrible" he said.

The Ritenour School District issued the following statement after Ausar's arrest:

"We are deeply troubled by any report that a staff member may have engaged in inappropriate behavior with a student. We hold our educators and other district employees to the highest standards of conduct and are committed to providing a safe and productive learning environment for our students. We will continue cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities as they move forward with this case"

Ausar is being held on a $15,000 bail.

