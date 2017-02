Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, MO (KTVI)-One firefighter was hurt while battling an overnight blaze at a duplex in Manchester. The fire started around 2:15 a.m. in the basement of a duplex on Big Bend Crossing Drive off of Big Bend.

Authorities say the firefighter's injuries don`t appear to be serious or life-threatening.

He is employed with West County EMS and Fire, one of the three departments that responded to the scene.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.