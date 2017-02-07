Berkeley officer on leave after woman goes missing; unidentified remains found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO (KPLR) - Unknown human remains found in Kinloch over the weekend are of particular interest to the mother of a missing Berkeley woman, Monica Sykes. Regina Sykes says she'll continue to do searches and move forward in helping others who are also looking for their missing loved ones. She's still holding out hope that her daughter will be found alive.

It has been a traumatic three month long roller coaster for the family since Monica Sykes, 25, went missing on October 28th, 2016. Texas Equisearch was called in last Saturday, after an initial search by Berkeley police, to do a foot search in Kinloch with about 70 volunteers. They found the unidentified remains of a female in less than eight hours. Now, the family has to wait at least six weeks to find out if it's Monica. Until then they're talking to Berkeley's Mayor and other officials about how the case was handled.

"There were things that we talked about, regarding the police officer that knows Monica, and that was involved with her. We talked to them before and said we were concerned about it. It and wasn't taken with urgency and concern that it should've been," said Regina Sykes.

No new searches have been scheduled, but the family is planning to do more in the coming days. The family is also thankful to everyone who helped in the search.

Berkeley police tell FOX 2 that an officer who we are not naming has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation into the Sykes case is complete. He's been with the department for 6 months.

Regina Sykes, along with other families with missing loved ones, are planning to meet Tuesday at 6:30pm at the Civic Center in Hazlewood.