Uniquely edible cupcake bouquets

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Cupcake bouquets are the perfect treat that tastes just as good as it looks and can serve a great Valentine’s Day gift for anyone you love.

Sue Thrasher, owner of Celebrating Life Cake Boutique, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to show off her beautiful Valentine’s Day favorites.

In order to insure that everyone can enjoy these pretty sweets, the cupcakes can even be made gluten-free, nut-free and dairy-free.

Located in Town & Country, customers still have time to place their Valentine’s Day orders with Celebrating Life Cake Boutique for pick-up or delivery. For more information or to place orders, call 636-458-7727 or visit their website at celebratinglifecakes.com.