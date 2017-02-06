× St. Louis police officer involved in overnight accident

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was involved in an accident overnight in the Benton Park West neighborhood of south city.

According to Leah Freeman, a police spokeswoman, the accident occurred just after 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of Arsenal Street and Iowa Avenue.

The officer was responding to a call at Compton and Miami when he was in an accident with a 2007 Dodge Charger.

The 30-year-old officer suffered a cut to his face and complained of shoulder pain, but refused medical treatment. The driver of the Charger, a 41-year-old woman, also refused medical attention.