Penn Station Athlete of the Month: Jordan Carey from Hazelwood Central

(KPLR) - Jordan Carey from Hazelwood Central High School is our Penn Station Athlete of the Month for February! Jordan is an outstanding football player who is headed to Yale next fall to play football. He’s been a 3-time Captain and 4 year varsity starter for Hazelwood Central and is on the Honor Roll. Jordan receives the monthly Athlete of the Month award including a trophy, plaque and coupons for his friends and classmates. He is now eligible for the $5,000 Penn Station Athlete of the Year award as well.

