Murder victims son wants to see justice for Brandy Morrison’s family

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Monday a St. Louis family says they want to join the family of Brandy Morrison in the search for justice. The St. Louis woman’s body was found in a Metro East landfill last week. Today the son of a murder victim from 30 years ago is speaking out.

The son of Beverly Payton says his mother was murdered by one of the men charged in the Brandy Morrison case and he wants to make sure he never gets back out.

The murder case of Brandy Morrison caught the attention of Marvin Payton because he says the same man, 51-year-old Paulren Stepter shot and killed his mother in front of him when he was 10-years-old back in 1986. 23-year-old Brandy Morrison was shot and killed in St. Louis and found by homicide detectives last week after her body located at a Marissa Illinois landfill. St. Louis city prosecutors also say Stepter was charged with first degree murder served 28 of his 30-year sentence for the death of Beverly Payton. Now Payton's son says he wants to do everything he can to make sure the family of Brandy Morrison gets justice.

While St. Louis city prosecutors continue to work the Morrison murder case against Stepter and 30-year-old Courtney Williams. Payton says he will help the family of Morrison as much as possible.

Payton says he plans to be at as many court appearances as possible.