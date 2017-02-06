Man, woman shot while sitting in car in Soulard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-Violence erupted overnight in Soulard after a man and a woman were shot multiple times. Investigators say both victims are hospitalized this morning but are expected to survive.

The case is being handled at the district level; homicide detectives have not been called in.

It happened at 7th Street and Sidney, close to the AB In-Bev brewery.

Police received the call just after 12:40 a.m.

A man in his early 30`s and a woman in her late 20`s were both inside a vintage red convertible when they were wounded. The car belongs to the male victim.

At least five shell casing markers could be seen around the car along with shattered glass on the vehicle`s passenger side.

Police say the man was shot in his hand, shoulder and knee while the woman was shot multiple times in her back. The man is listed in serious but stable condition; the woman is in critical but stable.

At this point, the circumstances surrounding what may have sparked the shooting are still unclear.

This is the latest in what has been a bit of a troubling time for crime in the Soulard area. About one week ago, we told you about several break-ins at Soulard businesses.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently had a story where the total reported crime in Soulard is up nearly 20 percent from this same period last year.

That story reported that while violent crimes have remained the same, property times have increased.

At this point, there are no suspects.