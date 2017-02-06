Local Super Bowl ads shed light on Opioid Crisis in St. Louis Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Mark Schupp is the creative force behind two spots airing on FOX 2 during Super Bowl 51. The spots are an attempt to address what many call an opioid crisis.

“80 percent of people that are addicted to heroin started with prescription pain killers,”said Mark Schupp, Schupp Consulting.

Schupp has gathered a team of expert for three straight years to produce Super Bowl spots on behalf of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

“I’m retired from the advertising industry and I do it because I believe in the cause and we have a serious issue with prescription pain killers and heroin,” said Schupp.

He believes this year’s creations are some of the most impactful spots he’s ever produced for the NCADA. Schupp said he compiled a team of expert from St. Louis who shared his passion. Work in this year’s spots began a few weeks after last year’s Super Bowl.