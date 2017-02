Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- Fans are going "gaga" about news just released by the Scottrade Center. Just hours after Lady Gaga finished her Super Bowl LI performance, the star announced she would be traveling the globe on her Joanne Tour!

The tour will make a stop in St. Louis on November 16th. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 20th at 10 a.m.

For additional information visit: scottradecenter.com