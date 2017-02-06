Investigation continues into Soulard double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - St. Louis police are searching for the gunman who opened fire on a young couple overnight while they sat in a parked vehicle in Soulard.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at 7th Street and Sidney near the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. Police said a man in his early 30s and a woman in her late 20s were both inside a vintage red convertible when they were wounded.

The male victim was identified as a captain in the St. Louis Fire Department.

Police said the man was shot in his hand, shoulder, and knee. The woman was shot multiple times in her back. The man was listed in serious but stable condition; the woman was said to be in critical but stable condition.