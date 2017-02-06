Great-Grandmother sees great-grandson become a Super Bowl champion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, IL (KPLR) - A Patriots Super Bowl victory parade is in the works for a small town just outside of St. Louis.

Patriots rookie, number 99 Vincent Valentine, grew up in Madison, Illinois.

But that’s not the only number 99 that’s amazing.

While most people may have gone Gaga during the half-time show, Louise Jimerson`s Gaga moments were when number 99 for the Patriots was on the field. And she`s got a lot in common with number 99.

She watched her great-grandson play from her home in Madison, Illinois, where she`s lived for more than 70 years, just around the block from where Vincent grew up.

His parents were with him at the Super Bowl in Houston celebrating that amazing comeback win, attending the post-game victory parties with the likes of entertainer’s Pit Bull, John Legend and best of all the new local hero and son, the Super Bowl champ.

The City of Madison is planning victory parade for Vincent Valentine; but in the meantime, his parents are returning home tonight.