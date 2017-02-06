Gov. Greitens to sign right-to-work law Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KPLR)-Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will sign a bill Monday, February 6th, making Missouri the 28th right-to- work state.

Throughout his campaign, Greitens voiced his support for right-to-work and promised to sign the bill should it land on his desk.

The Missouri House gave final approval of the bill last Thursday. The right-to-work law will ban union membership as a condition of employment and ban mandatory union fees.

Right-to-work supporters say the law gives workers more freedom and will bring more jobs to the state. Opponents argue it will take power away from unions and lead to lower wages.

The AFL-CIO has already begun work on a 2018 ballot initiative to allow voters to repeal any right-to-work law passed.

Greitens will hold two ceremonial signings Monday morning in Springfield and Poplar Bluff. There will be a final signing event at the state capitol Monday evening.

The law will take effect August 28th.