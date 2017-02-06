First female recruit in nine years graduates St. Louis Fire Academy

ST. LOUIS,MO (KPLR)-The St. Louis Fire Department is congratulating the newest graduates from its training academy. Thirty probationary firefighters completed the demanding sixteen week course full of both academic and physical requirements.

For the first time in nine years, one of those new firefighters is a woman. Probationary Fire Private Elizabeth McCormick is the first female graduate since Firefighter Cherri Merchant in 2008.

The St. Louis Fire Academy is the second oldest fire academy in the United States.

Congratulations to all the graduates.