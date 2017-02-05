Victim identified in fatal motorcycle accident

SHREWSBURY, MO (KPLR) – Police in Shrewsbury have found the remains of a man who has been missing for almost a month. 26-year-old Adam Dutton was last seen on January 11th driving his motorcycle more than 130 miles per hour on southbound Interstate 55 in St. Louis.

He had just recently moved from Kansas City to St. Louis to live with his brother.

Saturday, police recovered Dutton’s body after a person discovered his body while walking along a ravine to Deer Creek at Shrewsbury Avenue near Big Bend.