Kurt Warner’s pastor says Hall of Fame election gives fans hope

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - The hall of fame finally calls Kurt Warner. Warner was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday night and was introduced at the NFL Honors Show in Houston. Warner led his teams to three Super Bowls splitting his two appearances with the Rams

Warner was a member of St. Louis Family Church in Chesterfield during his time with the Rams. Those who know him at the church say he had an outstanding career. Now that he's been inducted into the hall of fame warner has added a new chapter to his story.

"This is a hard working person from the heartland with a commitment to his family and his faith. His first NFL game was at 28-years-old,"said Pastor Jeff Perry. "It gives football fans a hope that he accomplished something like this when it seemed impossible."

The two time NFL MVP was one of five members of the league's 2017 Hall of Fame Class, eight years after ending his professional career. He becomes the 26th quarterback to be inducted into the hall of fame.

After Warner played with the Rams he Moved to the New York Giants to serve as Eli Manning's mentor for one season before signing with Arizona. Warner joins teammates Marshall Faulk, Aeneas Williams and Orlando Pace in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.