Fire guts storage building in Cahokia

CAHOKIA, IL (KPLR) - A Metro East firefighter had to be treated for injuries Sunday sustained at a fire in Cahokia Illinois.

The fire broke out just before 4 pm on Calvin Boulevard. The chief with the Camp Jackson Fire Department says he believes the incident was a brush fire that started in an outbuilding or storage unit across from an abandoned school building.

The ambulance treated a firefighter for exertion, but he went back to working the scene.

The chief says an investigation will determine if the fire is suspicious.