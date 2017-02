UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KPLR) – A weekly tradition helps families throughout the St. Louis area. The City of Life Christian Church in University City starts each Saturday morning with a prayer.

That`s followed with food distribution to families in need.

They have been doing this every Saturday for more than five years.

Operation Food Search spearheads the effort with help from local grocers Schnucks and Dierbergs.

The Kurt Warner Association also helps in this endeavor.