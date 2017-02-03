Pet Adoption Event Feb. 4 at Mid Rivers Mall

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Lori Burkhardt joins us today from Tenth Life Cat Rescue and she brought some furry and some feathery friends along with her. There will be a pet adoption event held tomorrow from 10AM-2PM at Center Court in Mid Rivers Mall.

During this event, several adoptable pets will be in attendance from No Time to Spare, Tenth Life Cat Rescue, and more.

There are many homeless cats and dogs waiting to be accepted into a new home and now is the perfect opportunity to adopt a new friend into the family.

For additional details, head over to www.shopmidriversmall.com.