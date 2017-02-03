McDonough discusses safety precautions during Monster Jam 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Saturday, February 4, Monster Jam 2017 is set to roll into downtown St. Louis at The Dome at the America’s Center. While the trucks are ripping through The Dome, there are also special safety measures taken in order to protect the drivers.

Monster truck driver Becky McDonough joins us to discuss Monster Jam, what its like to be a female driver and the necesseary safety precautions of driving monster trucks.

Tickets start at $15 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.monsterjam.com.

Monster Jam 2017

Saturday, February 4 at 7 p.m.

The Dome at America’s Center