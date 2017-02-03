× Local massage therapist faces sexual misconduct charges

KIRKWOOD, MO (KPLR) – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 34-year-old man for alleged sexual misconduct at a Kirkwood massage business.

According to Detective Bob Bruhy, a spokesman for the Kirkwood Police Department, Jason Deal was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual misconduct. The exact circumstances surrounding the allegations was not disclosed.

Investigators are asking anyone that experienced similar incidents with Deal to contact the department at 314-822-5858.

The investigation remains ongoing.